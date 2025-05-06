Companies

WATCH: PepsiCo SA eyes growing snack market

Business Day TV speaks to Gareth Haarhoff from PepsiCo SA

06 May 2025 - 20:29
Warehousing firm CA Sales works with 200 top consumer brands, including AB InBev, Coca-Cola, Energizer, Phillips, PepsiCo, Heineken, Tiger Brands, Unilever, Kellogg’s, Nando’s and Lucky Star. Picture: 123RF
PepsiCo SA has invested R746m in expanding its Isando factory to include a new state-of-the-art potato chip production line. Business Day TV sat down with Gareth Haarhoff from PepsiCo SA for more insight.

