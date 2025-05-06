International company news in brief: Marriott trims revenue forecast

A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Bengaluru — Hotel operator Marriott International trimmed its 2025 room revenue forecast on Tuesday, as it braces for slowing travel demand in the US amid tariffs-induced fears of an economic recession.
The company expects room revenue growth of 1.5%-3.5% for the year, compared with 2%-4% it forecast earlier.
Last week, rival Hilton cut its forecast for room revenue growth, while vacation rental company Airbnb said the booking window is shortening, indicating increased consumer uncertainty and caution in travel spending. Reuters
New models lift Ferrari’s quarterly earnings
The Ferrari logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Maranello, Italy. File photo: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Milan — Core earnings rose 15% in the first quarter at luxury sports-car maker Ferrari on a richer product line-up and demand for personalisations, the company said on Tuesday, though it reiterated US tariffs could hit profitability this year.
The result was driven by the deliveries of the SF90XX family, the 12Cilindri and the 499P Modificata models, the company said in a statement, as well as a positive country mix driven by sales in the Americas.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) amounted to €693m in the January-March period, broadly matching an analyst consensus of €689m in a Reuters poll.
In the quarter, vehicle shipments were barely unchanged to 3,593 units. Reuters
Jacobs Solutions revenue rises on strong demand
Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — Engineering services provider Jacobs Solutions on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue, led by higher sales in its larger Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities segment.
The segment, which caters to the utilities, infrastructure and biopharmaceutical end markets, benefited from strong demand from clients in the life sciences, transportation and energy sectors.
The company’s total revenue rose 2.2% to $2.91bn in the reported quarter from a year ago, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $2.18bn, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Adjusted profit came in at $1.43 per share in the quarter ended March 28, beating estimates of $1.39. Reuters
EU approves softer CO2 emissions targets for cars
Picture: 123RF
Brussels — The European Parliament cleared the way on Tuesday to rapid approval of softer EU CO2 emissions targets for cars and vans that will allow automakers more time to comply and should reduce potential fines.
European car manufacturers warned existing targets to be met this year could result in fines of up to €15bn, given the goals rely on selling more electric vehicles, a segment where they lag Chinese and US rivals.
After heavy lobbying, the European Commission proposed allowing automakers to meet the targets based on their average emissions over the period 2025-27, rather than just this year. Reuters
Italy’s Amplifon to launch share buyback programme
Picture: 123RF
Milan — Italian hearing aid company Amplifon on Tuesday reported a 3.4% rise in first-quarter adjusted core profit and said it would launch a share buyback programme for up to €150m in the coming weeks.
Adjusted core profit rose to €140.4m, while its core profit margin widened 20 basis points to 23.9%, the highest ever reported in a first quarter, which the company attributed to higher profit growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
“We started the year with solid results, which demonstrate the strength of our company and our business model also in a complex context,” CEO Enrico Vita said.
Shares were up 4% in midday trading. Reuters
Lender Novo Banco plans to go ahead with IPO
Picture: 123RF
LISBON — Portugal’s fourth-largest lender Novo Banco plans to go ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) possibly in June or September despite market volatility caused by global trade tensions, CEO Mark Bourke said on Tuesday.
The unlisted lender, which is 75% owned by US private equity fund Lone Star, in February began preparations for floating up to 30% of its capital, though sources said that a full sale was also being considered.
Bourke said the bank had a “very positive broad-based performance” in the first quarter. It earlier confirmed its full-year guidance and on Monday announced a capital reduction to give shareholders an additional €1.1bn in dividends, which Bourke described as a “huge milestone” for the IPO. Reuters
Tesla sales, new car registrations drop in UK
The logo of Tesla is seen on a Tesla car in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Bengaluru — British new car registrations fell more than 10% year on year in April, including a 62% plunge for Tesla, hit by weak consumer confidence and tax increases, industry data showed on Tuesday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said 120,331 vehicles were registered in the traditionally quieter month of April, with sales of new Teslas slumping to 512 from 1,352 in the same month a year ago. Reuters
A Marathon sign is seen outside a Marathon Petroleum refinery in Detroit, Michigan. File photo: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK
Bengaluru — Marathon Petroleum swung to a loss in the first quarter, the company reported on Tuesday, the latest US refiner hit by lower refining margins during a period marked by elevated maintenance and turnaround activity across the industry.
Refineries typically conduct planned maintenance — known as turnaround activity — in the first quarter to prepare units for higher demand during the summer driving season.
The Findlay, Ohio-based company said the refining and marketing margin was $13.38 per barrel in the first quarter, compared with $19.35 per barrel in the same period of 2024. Reuters
Embraer reaffirms annual delivery, financial outlook
The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil. Picture: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO
Sao Jose Dos Campos — Brazilian plane maker Embraer on Tuesday reaffirmed its full-year delivery and financial outlook, and said that tariffs imposed by the US so far had “limited impact” that did not affect its first-quarter results. Reuters
Geberit upbeat on European construction sector
The logo of shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit is seen at its headquarters in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
Gdansk — Building materials supplier Geberit reported a nearly 5% rise in first-quarter sales on Tuesday and said it expects conditions in the European construction sector to stabilise this year despite an uncertain global market environment.
Geberit reported first-quarter sales of Sf878.5m, up 4.9% year on year and exceeding analysts’ expectations of Sf869m.
In local currencies, sales rose 5.3%. Reuters
AMETEK acquires FARO
Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — Industrial tools maker AMETEK will acquire FARO Technologies at an enterprise value of about $920m, the two companies said on Tuesday, sending the target firm's shares soaring 36% before the bell.
Under the agreement, AMETEK is offering $44 per share in cash, representing about a 40% premium to FARO's last close. The equity valuation pegs FARO's market value at $846m.
The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.
FARO Technologies, which produces 3D measurement and imaging solutions including portable measurement arms, laser scanners and trackers, among others, generated about $340 million in sales in 2024. Reuters
Bengaluru — British new car registrations fell more than 10% year on year in April, including a 62% plunge for Tesla, hit by weak consumer confidence and tax increases, industry data showed on Tuesday.
