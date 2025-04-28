International company news in brief: Plus500 tracks ahead of expectations

Bengaluru — Online trading platform Plus500 said on Monday it expects full-year results to exceed market expectations after first-quarter core profit rose 23% sequentially, driven by a strong client base and increased global market volatility.
The company, which provides equity, commodity and options trading services and is active in more than 60 countries, said average deposit per active customer increased by 106% to about $12,450 during the quarter from the around $6,050 reported last quarter. Reuters
Toyota Tsusho boost dividend payout ratio
A Toyota logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, US. File photo: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO
Tokyo — Toyota Tsusho, a member of the Toyota group, said on Monday it will increase its dividend payout ratio to 40% or more from this fiscal year, up from a previous target of at least 30%, backed by stable earnings.
The new shareholder returns policy, including share buybacks, will cover fiscal years 2025 to 2027, the Japanese trading house said.
Toyota Tsusho also posted a 9% jump in profit to ¥362.5bn ($2.52bn) for the year ended March, driven by strong performance across its metal, supply chain, green infrastructure, and its African businesses. Reuters
Vivendi’s net asset value rises 7.8% to €5.2bn in Q1
A man uses his mobile phone as he walks past the logo of French media giant Vivendi in Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Paris — France’s Vivendi said on Monday the net asset value of its investments grew to €5.2bn as of March 31, 7.8% higher than December 31, as it published its quarterly revenues for the first time since its massive break-up.
The media conglomerate, primarily owned by the Bollore group, has holdings in the media and entertainment sectors, including Universal Music Group, video game developer Gameloft, and audiovisual production company Banijay.
Vivendi’s net debt was €1.7bn as of March 31, 2025, down from €2bn as of December 2024, after it sold the bulk of its stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) to Poste Italiane. Reuters
Nato supplier Exosens sights first quarter increase
Picture: 123RF
Gdansk — France’s Exosens on Monday confirmed its strong full-year guidance and reported first-quarter revenue slightly ahead of expectations as demand from Nato and Tier-1 allies’ forces drove growth.
The firm, which supplies night vision systems to Nato, posted first-quarter revenue of €104.9m, slightly ahead of €101m in an LSEG poll of analysts.
Nato members are under pressure from US President Donald Trump, who is pushing Nato allies to lift military spending to as high as 5% of GDP.
Exosens’s amplification business, which produces the Photonis night vision systems, posted a 29% revenue increase to €81.7m in the quarter. Reuters
Novo Nordisk takes weight-loss drug to Thailand
Boxes of Ozempic and Wegovy. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bangkok — Novo Nordisk has launched its hugely popular weight-loss drug Wegovy in Thailand, an executive of the Danish drugmaker’s local subsidiary said on Monday, marking the injectable drug’s first entry into the Southeast Asian market.
First launched in 2021, Wegovy helped make Novo Nordisk Europe’s most valuable listed company until recently, worth $615bn at its peak.
“We actually received the Thai FDA approval already in 2023,” said Enrico Canal Bruland, vice-president and general manager of Novo’s Thai subsidiary.
He noted that Novo was making Wegovy available in Thailand ahead of rival Eli Lilly’s Zepbound weight loss drug. Reuters
