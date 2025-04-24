Zeder reports headline loss for year of 10c per share
The group reported a 28.6% decline in its full-year net asset value per share to R1.77
24 April 2025 - 10:43
Agribusiness-focused investment holding company Zeder Investments has reported a 28.6% decline in its full-year net asset value per share to R1.77.
The decline was mainly due to the special dividends of 61c per share paid and the downward adjustments in the valuation of Zaad, it said in a statement on Thursday...
