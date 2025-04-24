Companies

Nissan forecasts $5.26bn loss as restructuring bites

New CEO is attempting to turn around the automaker with job cuts, reduced capacity and plant closures

24 April 2025 - 14:30
by Reuters
Picture: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
Picture: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Tokyo — Nissan Motor predicts a record net loss of ¥700bn-¥750bn ($4.91bn-$5.26bn) for the financial year that ended in March, it said on Thursday, due to impairment charges as the struggling automaker restructures.

That compares with a previous forecast for a loss of ¥80bn. It would be the company’s largest loss and comes as new CEO Ivan Espinosa attempts to turn around Japan’s third largest automaker, which is cutting jobs, reducing capacity and closing plants.

Nissan booked impairments of more than ¥500bn in North America, Latin America, Europe and Japan after reviewing production assets with additional restructuring costs to total more than ¥60bn.

“We are taking the prudent step to revise our full-year outlook, reflecting a thorough review of our performance and the carrying value of production assets,” Espinosa, who took the helm this month, said in a statement.

Nissan and Honda ended merger talks to forge a $60bn car company in February. The deal broke apart due to Honda's proposal to make Nissan a subsidiary, sources have said.

Nissan said it sees full-year operating profit of ¥85bn, about 30% lower than its previous forecast.

The automaker, which said it will forgo a dividend for the full-year, will report its earnings on May 13.

Reuters

