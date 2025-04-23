PIC makes U-turn in R23bn Barloworld buyout after BEE concessions
Empowerment undertaking responded directly to PIC’s earlier critique that the deal lacked inclusivity
23 April 2025 - 15:11
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has reversed its earlier resistance to the R23bn takeover of Barloworld in a twist to a high-profile management-led buyout offer that also met broader shareholder rebellion earlier this year.
The change of heart from the PIC, Barloworld’s largest shareholder with a 22% stake, or about 42-million shares, injects renewed momentum into the bid. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.