NEWS ANALYSIS: Return to office set to push up food and travel spending
As more people commute, fuel spending has surged, says SpendTrend25 report
22 April 2025 - 05:00
Visa and Discovery Bank predict that a return to office will drive up spend on fuel, eating out and takeaways in 2025.
This backs a claim by return to-office proponents that such activity is good for local economies that directly service or benefit from corporate buildings, industrial parks and other places of work being occupied. ..
