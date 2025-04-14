UniCredit gets Commerzbank stake nod

A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. Picture: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Frankfurt — Germany’s antitrust authorities on Monday waved through UniCredit’s plans for a major stake in Commerzbank, removing a further obstacle to the Italian lender’s ambition to take over its German competitor.
The move by the Federal Cartel Office was expected and follows a similar stamp of approval from the European Central Bank earlier this year.
Monday’s ruling allows UniCredit to own a stake of just under 30% of Commerzbank shares, compared with UniCredit's current holding of about 9.5%.
UniCredit disclosed last year that it had built a web of financial transactions through derivatives to secure a Commerzbank stake of about 28%, pending the regulatory approval, and that it ultimately desired a 29.9% stake.
