Companies

UniCredit gets Commerzbank stake nod

Ruling allows Italian lender to grow stake to just under 30% in German bank

14 April 2025 - 14:06
by Matthias Inverardi and Tom Sims
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. Picture: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. Picture: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Frankfurt — Germany’s antitrust authorities on Monday waved through UniCredit’s plans for a major stake in Commerzbank, removing a further obstacle to the Italian lender’s ambition to take over its German competitor.

The move by the Federal Cartel Office was expected and follows a similar stamp of approval from the European Central Bank earlier this year.

Monday’s ruling allows UniCredit to own a stake of just under 30% of Commerzbank shares, compared with UniCredit's current holding of about 9.5%.

UniCredit disclosed last year that it had built a web of financial transactions through derivatives to secure a Commerzbank stake of about 28%, pending the regulatory approval, and that it ultimately desired a 29.9% stake.

Reuters

New bank will help boost African fossil fuels

African Energy Bank is being launched in Nigeria to help the continent exploit its oil and gas reserves and meet its electricity deficit
Business
1 day ago

SA banks holding their own against offshore lenders, says BDO

Standard Bank’s Luvuyo Masinda expects R700bn in public-private investment over the next three years
Companies
10 hours ago

Banking wars heat up, with slashed fees and free services on offer

Banks are slashing their fees and offering extra services for free as the battle for customers intensifies between traditional banks and new, mainly ...
Business
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BEE miners push to access Saldanha ore export ...
Companies / Mining
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Once-promising Libstar faces ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
SA banks holding their own against offshore ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
FirstRand plans to grow corporate banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Montauk breaks ground on new landfill gas project
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

UBS, UniCredit, Nomura lose battle over EU bond cartel decision

Companies

Commerzbank to cut 3,900 jobs in bid to avoid UniCredit merger

Companies / Financial Services

UniCredit ready to sit down with Credit Agricole over Banco BPM

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.