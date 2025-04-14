Remgro expects ‘satisfying results’ from Mediclinic

Mediclinic is Remgro’s biggest unlisted investment. Picture: Supplied
Remgro, Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle, expects “satisfying results” from its investment in Mediclinic Group, it said on Monday.
Manta Bidco, a consortium consisting of Remgro and the MSC Group, acquired Mediclinic in August 2022 and subsequently delisted it from the JSE.
Though there is no regulatory requirement for Mediclinic to release financial results or trading updates, Remgro is hosting a Capital Markets Day, which will include Mediclinic.
However, considering the significance of its investment in Manta Bidco, Remgro released a voluntary statement containing Manta Bidco’s expected financial results for the year ended March 2025 on Monday.
Manta Bidco remained highly focused on revenue growth and delivering operational and cost-efficiencies, Remgro said.
It said it expected revenue growth of 5% in dollars, or 4% in constant currency terms and an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin of about 15% compared with 14.7% a year ago.
In Switzerland, Hirslanden expects CHF revenue growth approaching 2% and an adjusted ebitda margin of about 13.5% from 13.4% before. Inpatient admissions were expected to increase by 2%, it said.
Mediclinic Southern Africa expects revenue growth of about 7.5% in rand and an adjusted ebitda margin in line with the 18.2% of a year ago. Paid patient days are expected to increase by 1%.
Mediclinic Middle East expects UAE dirham revenue growth of about 5% and an adjusted ebitda margin of about 15%. Inpatient admissions including day cases are expected to increase by 4%, while outpatient cases are expected to increase by 1%.
For the six months ended December, Mediclinic contributed R152m to Remgro’s bottom line due to improved operational performances.
The Mediclinic group, which was founded by the Remgro group in the 1980s, operates 74 hospitals, five subacute hospitals, six mental health facilities, 20 day-case clinics and 28 outpatient clinics in SA, Namibia, Switzerland and the Middle East.
Mediclinic also holds a 29.9% interest in UK-based private healthcare group Spire Healthcare, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Remgro expects ‘satisfying results’ from Mediclinic
Manta Bidco, a consortium comprising Remgro and MSC Group, acquired Mediclinic in August 2022 and delisted it
Remgro, Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle, expects “satisfying results” from its investment in Mediclinic Group, it said on Monday.
Manta Bidco, a consortium consisting of Remgro and the MSC Group, acquired Mediclinic in August 2022 and subsequently delisted it from the JSE.
Though there is no regulatory requirement for Mediclinic to release financial results or trading updates, Remgro is hosting a Capital Markets Day, which will include Mediclinic.
However, considering the significance of its investment in Manta Bidco, Remgro released a voluntary statement containing Manta Bidco’s expected financial results for the year ended March 2025 on Monday.
Manta Bidco remained highly focused on revenue growth and delivering operational and cost-efficiencies, Remgro said.
It said it expected revenue growth of 5% in dollars, or 4% in constant currency terms and an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin of about 15% compared with 14.7% a year ago.
In Switzerland, Hirslanden expects CHF revenue growth approaching 2% and an adjusted ebitda margin of about 13.5% from 13.4% before. Inpatient admissions were expected to increase by 2%, it said.
Mediclinic Southern Africa expects revenue growth of about 7.5% in rand and an adjusted ebitda margin in line with the 18.2% of a year ago. Paid patient days are expected to increase by 1%.
Mediclinic Middle East expects UAE dirham revenue growth of about 5% and an adjusted ebitda margin of about 15%. Inpatient admissions including day cases are expected to increase by 4%, while outpatient cases are expected to increase by 1%.
For the six months ended December, Mediclinic contributed R152m to Remgro’s bottom line due to improved operational performances.
The Mediclinic group, which was founded by the Remgro group in the 1980s, operates 74 hospitals, five subacute hospitals, six mental health facilities, 20 day-case clinics and 28 outpatient clinics in SA, Namibia, Switzerland and the Middle East.
Mediclinic also holds a 29.9% interest in UK-based private healthcare group Spire Healthcare, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
MackenzieJ@arena.africa
Remgro’s first-half earnings jump as contributions across portfolio improve
Remgro flags higher first-half profit
Mediclinic CEO lays out renewables plan for SA hospitals
MARC HASENFUSS: Remgro’s cleanup quandary
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BJORN LOMBORG: Global leaders should end flirtation with green virtue-signalling
Alphabet, Nvidia invest in OpenAI co-founder’s start-up, source says
Business minister says China no longer welcome in UK steel sector
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.