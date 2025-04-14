Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill

Pfizer on Monday said it has discontinued development of experimental weight-loss pill danuglipron after a trial patient experienced potential drug-induced liver injury which resolved after the medication was stopped.
Pfizer had been testing multiple doses of a once-a-day version of the oral drug candidate after scrapping development of a twice-daily version in late 2023 because most patients dropped out of a midstage trial due to high rates of side effects such as nausea and vomiting.
Danuglipron is part of a class of drugs designed to target an intestinal hormone called GLP-1.
Shares of the drugmaker fell 1.2% in premarket trading.
