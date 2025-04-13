Companies

Pirelli puts brakes on US investment plan over Chinese shareholder

China-linked company increasingly proving an obstacle for doing business in the US, a key market

13 April 2025 - 14:31
by Alessia Pé
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Maxim Shemetov
Picture: Maxim Shemetov

Pirelli has put on hold plans to invest further in the US as it tries to smooth out tensions linked to having Chinese state-owned group Sinochem as its largest investor, the Italian tyre maker said on Friday.

Sinochem has a 37% stake in Pirelli and is at odds with the company and its Italian shareholders over governance, at a time when being seen as a Chinese-linked business is increasingly proving an obstacle for doing business in the US, one of Pirelli’s key markets.

Pirelli makes about 25% of its revenues in North America, which it mostly serves through its plants in Mexico, South America and Europe, though it also runs a smaller facility in the US state of Georgia.

Reuters

Northvolt’s battery pack unit gets a VW Scania recharge

Truck maker agrees to buy Swedish firm’s bankrupt heavy industry division for an undisclosed price
Companies
1 hour ago

Alphabet, Nvidia invest in OpenAI co-founder’s start-up, source says

Safe Superintelligence is one of the most valuable AI start-ups months after its launch
Companies
2 hours ago

WATCH: SA’s property sector poised for strong rebound

Business Day TV speaks to independent property analyst Keillen Ndlovu
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Cape Town surges ahead as Joburg struggles to ...
Companies / Property
2.
FirstRand plans to grow corporate banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Montauk breaks ground on new landfill gas project
Companies / Energy
4.
Standard Bank grapples with vacuum after Fihla’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Government heeds Minerals Council’s call for ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

REVIEW: Ford Mustang Dark Horse taps into your shadowy side

Life / Motoring

Pricing announced for latest Audi A3 and RS3 in SA

Life / Motoring

FIRST DRIVE: Ford Mustang’s Dark Horse bolts into SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.