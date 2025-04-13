Companies

Northvolt’s battery pack unit gets a VW Scania recharge

Truck maker agrees to buy Swedish firm’s bankrupt heavy industry division for an undisclosed price

13 April 2025 - 14:08
by Marie Mannes
Picture: Fabian Bimmer
Stockholm — Volkswagen’s truck maker Scania said on Friday it had agreed to buy bankrupt Northvolt’s division that makes battery packs for heavy industry, reviving a transaction first presented in February, for an undisclosed price.

Sweden’s Northvolt filed for bankruptcy last month in one of the country’s largest corporate failures, bringing to an end Europe’s best hope of developing a rival to Asian electric vehicle battery makers.

Scania, part of Volkswagen’s truck unit Traton, had in February offered to buy Northvolt Systems Industrial for $6m, but the bankruptcy put the plan on hold.

Reuters

