Delta delays annual forecast as tariffs slow travel demand

Delta Airlines passenger jets are pictured outside the Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, US. File photo: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Chicago — Delta Air Lines pulled its financial forecast for this year on Wednesday, citing economic uncertainties caused by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.
The Atlanta-based company also projected this quarter profit below expectations, saying travel demand has “largely stalled”.
US consumer and business confidence has sharply weakened as tariffs on imports from most of the world have brought in the spectre of higher inflation and slower economic growth. Global brokerages have raised their odds for an economic recession.
With travel a discretionary item for many consumers and businesses, growing risks of a downturn have clouded the airline industry’s outlook and sparked a sell-off in shares.
“With broad economic uncertainty around global trade, growth has largely stalled,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “Given the lack of economic clarity, it is premature at this time to provide an updated full-year outlook.”
Delta said it expects a profit in the range of $1.70-$2.30 a share in the quarter to end-June. The midpoint of the forecast is $2 per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $2.30, according to LSEG data.
Underscoring the uncertainty, Delta said its total revenue in the second quarter would be down 2% from a year ago.
Bookings from both leisure and corporate customers have softened, hitting the demand for domestic travel, it said. Demand for premium and international travel, however, has remained resilient.
However, shares of the carrier were up 2% in premarket trading after the company reported an adjusted profit of 46c a share for the first quarter versus the 38c anticipated by analysts.
Last month, the company had slashed its March quarter profit estimate by half on mounting economic worries.
The airline’s shares have lost 41% this year and are down 50% from their 52-week high. Similarly, rival United Airlines’ stock has slumped 68% from its 52-week high.
The broader NYSE Ara Airline index has declined 31% this year, underperforming the broader S&P 500 index.
Delta was the first big US carrier to report its earnings. United is due to report its first-quarter results on April 15.
Analysts expect similar commentary from Delta’s rivals. Other carriers last month cut their first-quarter earnings estimates, saying rising economic uncertainty has led to a pullback in corporate and consumer spending.
Some indicators are signalling more pain ahead. Air tickets sold through third-party online travel agencies for summer travel to Europe are down about 13% from a year ago, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.
With demand slowing, US airlines have started culling flights to avoid lowering fares and protect margins.
Delta said it is reducing its planned capacity growth in the second half of the year to flat from a year ago. It previously expected to grow capacity 3%-4%.
Bastian said the company was also “actively” managing costs and capital expenditures. “In this slower-growth environment, we are protecting margins and cash flow by focusing on what we can control,” he said.
Delta delays annual forecast as tariffs slow travel demand
US airline says second quarter revenue will be down 2% from a year ago
Reuters
