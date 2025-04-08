Companies

Ethiopia’s PM appoints new leader of Tigray administration

Appointment of former rebel commander seen as bid to quell fears of renewed war in northern region

08 April 2025 - 16:11
by Dawit Endeshaw
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER
Addis Ababa — Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday appointed Tadesse Worede to lead the interim administration in the country’s northern Tigray region, where divisions in the ruling party have sparked fears of a renewed war between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Tadesse, the administration’s deputy president for the past two years, was a top commander in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) during the 2020-22 war with Ethiopia’s federal government, which killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.

Eritrean forces fought in support of Ethiopia’s federal army during that conflict, but relations between the longtime rivals have since soured over an agreement ending the conflict signed in November 2022.

Analysts say Ethiopia’s neighbour Eritrea was unhappy at being excluded from the deal, which allowed the TPLF, with which it remains deeply hostile, to govern Tigray.

Last year the TPLF split into two factions. A dissident group led by Debretsion Gebremichael has accused Tigray’s interim administration — led initially by TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda, whose two-year term has now expired — of selling out Tigrayan interests.

Debretsion’s faction, which seized the town of Adigrat last month, has denied administration accusations of allying with Eritrea, heightening the risk of a regional war.

In February, Eritrea ordered a nationwide military mobilisation, according to a human rights group. Ethiopia deployed troops towards their shared border, though Abiy has sought to downplay the prospect of conflict.

Tadesse, who analysts say has remained largely neutral over the TPLF split, has agreed to eight commitments including the return of people displaced by the war and demobilisation of combatants, according to a letter shared by Abiy’s spokesperson Billene Seyoum.

"[Tadesse] has a clear understanding of the strengths and shortcomings of the previous administration, and many believe he is well-positioned to guide Tigray through this critical transition,” Abiy wrote on X.

“It is my hope that [Tadesse] will seize this historic opportunity to help the people of Tigray realise their aspirations for peace and development,” he added.

Reuters

Ethiopia’s birr falls sharply after central bank floats currency

The currency’s value slumps by 30% after Bank abandons its fixed exchange rate regime
World
8 months ago

Somaliland port deal with Ethiopia could spark regional conflict

Ethiopia’s deal to lease a port in breakaway region is an act of aggression, says Somalia
World
1 year ago

Ethiopia throws open its doors to foreign investment banks

Issuing of licences and creation of a securities exchange will help ease a major economic bottleneck
World
1 year ago
