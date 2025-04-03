Transnet says Untu excluded from wage deal

Transnet said the three-year wage deal it signed with the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) would not be extended to the United National Transport Union (Untu).
Untu gave cash-strapped ports and rail operator a 48-hour notice to “stop the unilateral implementation” of the wage deal that would see Satawu members receive above-inflation increases of 6% in the first and second years and 5.5% in the final year of the agreement.
The union’s 48-hour deadline expired at 6am on Thursday.
Untu did not sign the wage agreement reached last week that came into effect on April 1. The union has revised its 12% wage increase demand to 10%. It wants a one-year deal, a R2,500 housing allowance, R2,500 medical aid allowance and for a cap on overtime to be removed, among other demands.
Untu said if the wage deal was extended to its members it would exercise “the right to embark on a protected industrial action at any of their work stations and/or across Transnet at any time after the 48 hours expires”.
“Industrial action does not mean going to the streets, industrial action may take any form or shape permissible in terms of the relevant labour laws.”
Responding to questions from Business Day on Thursday, Transnet said it “will not implement the proposed wage increases and other benefits to Untu members. Transnet will, however, implement the final offer in respect of Satawu members, as well as all other employees”.
“Untu represents only its members in the bargaining process. This has been communicated to Untu and as such, any form of industrial action in this regard, would be unprotected.”
Transnet reported a R2.2bn loss for the six months to end-September. Interest on its R100bn debt consumes R1bn a month and analysts have said the company would require financial assistance from the state to fulfil its role as a crucial player in the economy and retain access to capital markets.
Transnet said it continued to engage with Untu to ensure labour peace for the sustainability of Transnet, its employees, and the country.
“In the event of industrial action, Transnet has the capacity to take necessary steps to minimise disruption to our operations and to continue serving our customers, in line with our business continuity plans. We remain open to discussion with Untu so the current impasse can be resolved,” it said.
In a statement on Thursday, Untu said it had officially declared a dispute at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration over its 10% wage demand.
“The dispute was formally declared on Wednesday, by Untu general secretary, Cobus van Vuuren. As you are aware, Untu outright rejected Transnet’s final tabled offer. Consequently, the wage negotiations have reached an impasse.”
Transnet says Untu excluded from wage deal
Union, which is demanding a 10% pay rise, has threatened to strike should it be included in agreement reached with Satawu
