Shipping firm Maersk expects continued US growth but warns of mounting uncertainty

Shipping industry on edge over possible suppressed demand in wake of latest planned US tariffs

02 April 2025 - 15:01
by Stine Jacobsen
A Maersk container is transported by truck in Malaga, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/JON NAZCA/FILE PHOTO
Copenhagen — Danish shipping company Maersk has benefited from robust US demand so far this year and expects that to continue, though the outlook could be clouded by President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, it said on Wednesday.

Maersk’s regular global market outlook was published before Trump is expected to announce fresh tariffs later on Wednesday against nations that have duties on US goods.

“US growth is [the] main scenario, but volatile geopolitics cloud economic visibility,” the company said.

Trump’s latest tariff plans have put the shipping industry on edge as it contemplates the possibility of suppressed transport demand in a brewing trade war.

Maersk, one of the world’s largest container shipping groups, cautioned that the looming US tariffs could curb global trade flows despite the robust start to 2025. The company said it was monitoring early indicators of what could be slowing momentum in global supply chains.

“With regard to tariffs, the situation remains unpredictable,” Maersk said, adding that February data showed a continuing expansion of US inventory levels.

Ongoing and potential tariffs are causing shifts in inventory strategies, with some businesses accelerating imports and securing additional storage space, it added.

The company highlighted declining US consumer confidence over the past four consecutive months as a specific concern.

“Consumers reacting to perceived risks and financial uncertainty can ultimately lead to cautious spending, which can bring further ripple effects,” it said, referring to US influence on the global economy.

The company’s data shows that China’s share of global container exports increased to an estimated 36% in 2024 from 32% in 2019.

