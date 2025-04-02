Negative effect of Trump’s tariffs will be felt the world over, warns Lagarde

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Dublin — US President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs will be negative across the world, with the damage depending on how far they go, how long they last and whether they lead to successful negotiations, European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.
The Trump administration on Wednesday is set to announce “reciprocal tariffs” targeting nations that have duties on US goods. That move would come after it slapped new import levies on products from Mexico, China and Canada — the top US trading partners — as well as on goods including steel and autos.
“It will be negative the world over and the density and the durability of the impact will vary depending on the scope, on the products targeted, on how long it lasts, on whether or not there are negotiations,” Lagarde said in an interview on Ireland’s Newstalk radio.
“Because let’s not forget quite often those escalations of tariffs, because they prove harmful, even for those who inflict it, lead to negotiation tables where people actually sit down and discuss and eventually remove some of those barriers.”
Lagarde was in Dublin to receive an award named in honour of Irishman Peter Sutherland, the former World Trade Organisation director-general whom Lagarde said “would turn in his grave if he knew what is going on at the moment”.
“I don’t think I have ever mentioned the word uncertainty as many times as I have in the last few weeks, because we simply don’t really know to this day, which is supposed to be the day when it is announced, what the deal [with the US] will be for the rest of the world,” she said.
“Predictability is in very short supply at the moment.”
Lagarde added that there was still a bit of work to do to get eurozone inflation sustainably to its 2% goal and that the “jury is out” on the economic impact of greater defence spending in Europe, depending on how and where the money is spent.
“We are now very close to [the inflation] target, so the disinflationary process is well under way ... but we are quite satisfied with the work that we have done,” she said.
Negative effect of Trump’s tariffs will be felt the world over, warns Lagarde
European Central Bank head says damage will depend on how far they go, how long they last and whether they lead to successful negotiations
Dublin — US President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs will be negative across the world, with the damage depending on how far they go, how long they last and whether they lead to successful negotiations, European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.
The Trump administration on Wednesday is set to announce “reciprocal tariffs” targeting nations that have duties on US goods. That move would come after it slapped new import levies on products from Mexico, China and Canada — the top US trading partners — as well as on goods including steel and autos.
“It will be negative the world over and the density and the durability of the impact will vary depending on the scope, on the products targeted, on how long it lasts, on whether or not there are negotiations,” Lagarde said in an interview on Ireland’s Newstalk radio.
“Because let’s not forget quite often those escalations of tariffs, because they prove harmful, even for those who inflict it, lead to negotiation tables where people actually sit down and discuss and eventually remove some of those barriers.”
Lagarde was in Dublin to receive an award named in honour of Irishman Peter Sutherland, the former World Trade Organisation director-general whom Lagarde said “would turn in his grave if he knew what is going on at the moment”.
“I don’t think I have ever mentioned the word uncertainty as many times as I have in the last few weeks, because we simply don’t really know to this day, which is supposed to be the day when it is announced, what the deal [with the US] will be for the rest of the world,” she said.
“Predictability is in very short supply at the moment.”
Lagarde added that there was still a bit of work to do to get eurozone inflation sustainably to its 2% goal and that the “jury is out” on the economic impact of greater defence spending in Europe, depending on how and where the money is spent.
“We are now very close to [the inflation] target, so the disinflationary process is well under way ... but we are quite satisfied with the work that we have done,” she said.
Reuters
Trump administration begins mass layoffs at US health agencies
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Waiting for Trump, global organisations work gently and discreetly
Trade department seeks talks with US over car tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Hut 8 and Eric Trump establish bitcoin mining company
BIG READ: Trump and Musk, the new bromantics
Union files lawsuit to block Trump from ending collective bargaining
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.