Companies

BHP mulled spinning off iron ore and coal divisions

World’s biggest listed miner weighed separating out the divisions as part of a planned focus on potash and copper

02 April 2025 - 14:12
by Melanie Burton
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Melbourne — The world’s biggest listed miner BHP Group considered spinning off its Australian iron ore and coal divisions as part of a medium-term growth strategy, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

As part of a planned focus on future-facing commodities potash and copper, BHP weighed separating out the divisions, as it did with South32 in 2015, with an Australian listing most likely, two of the sources said.

The consideration was under way as BHP was pushing hard to green its business and preparing its bid for Anglo American in 2023 and 2024, they said, asking to remain anonymous because the issue was sensitive.

BHP declined to comment.

Such a move would radically reshape BHP, divorcing it from more than half a century of iron ore mining in Australia, where it was incorporated in 1885. Iron ore accounts for about 60% of its profits. Unbundling coal with iron ore would also remove the bulk of its carbon exposure.

BHP would, however, keep its South Australian copper assets, backing its strategy to be a leading supplier of the metal needed for the energy transition.

While BHP opted not to progress with its plans for now, the discussions are an insight into the scale of transformation the miner would consider as it recalibrates its future direction with a change in senior leadership.

Former National Australia Bank head Ross McEwan assumed his role as new BHP chair this week, after the departure of Ken MacKenzie, and the contest for a successor to CEO Mike Henry — in his fifth year in the top job — is about to begin.

Henry and CFO David Lamont, who stood down from the role in February 2024, discussed with investors the plan to separate BHP’s future growth from its declining growth businesses towards the end of the decade.

Ultimately, they decided it was not the right time because BHP still required the huge amounts of cash generated by the two Australian divisions to fund capital spending at its Escondida copper complex in Chile and its Jansen potash development in Canada.

BHP’s view was a spin-off of iron ore and coal would generate cash and franking credits that benefit Australian taxpayers, meaning there could be considerable Australian interest in any flotation, one of the people said.

In addition, a freed-up copper and potash unit would have more scope to seek out fresh combinations, such as with Teck Resources, the people said.

The plan was complicated by BHP’s failure to purchase Anglo, which would have bulked up the copper business and helped with cash flow, while the incentive to green its business has become less strong as many corporations across the world step back from environment goals.

That suggests any move down that path may be further off.

“The whole strategy is contingent on copper and potash being self-sustaining businesses, both of which have large capital requirements for at least the next five years,” another of the people said.

Reuters

Sibanye’s share price posts best month since 2016

Sibanye shares gained nearly 50% in March on record gold prices and recognition by the EU’s critical minerals strategy
Companies
2 hours ago

Gold Fields may issue 10-year bond

Miner has mandated Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets and Scotia Capital to arrange fixed-income investor calls
Companies
2 days ago

AngloGold Ashanti completes hybrid renewable-energy project in Australia

The company is exploring further opportunities to integrate renewable energy into its other global operations
Companies
2 days ago

Jubilee Metals revenue soars on record chrome output

Despite a jump in revenue, HEPS was suppressed by power outages and fluctuating chrome prices
Companies
2 days ago

Gold boom raises the risk of boosting the illegal mining sector

SA is a major transit hub for gold smuggled from countries in the rest of Africa, says Swissaid
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kenny Fihla takes R14m hit after abrupt exit from ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Absa’s ‘deep reflection’ after CEO’s messy exit
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Absa discloses increase in minimum pay of nearly ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Standard Bank closes in on most valuable African ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Renergen lifts LNG production amid helium ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Copper’s price rally is a windfall for the biggest mining groups listed on the ...

Companies / Mining

Extracting value at more dynamic Glencore

Money & Investing

AECI: lose now, win later?

Money & Investing

Fathoming the big fork-out at Amplats

Money & Investing

THE FINANCE GHOST: Carats become the stick for Anglo

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.