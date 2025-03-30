Novus to appeal as Takeover Regulation Panel withdraws Mustek deal approval
Novus says it disagrees with the decision, which was made on unspecified grounds
30 March 2025 - 16:05
Printing and packaging company Novus Holdings is challenging a recent decision by the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) to withdraw its approval for the printing and packaging company's mandatory offer to acquire shares in Mustek.
Novus said in a statement on Friday that it “strongly disagrees” with the TRP’s decision, which was made on unspecified grounds. ..
