PODCAST: Micros SA’s plan to dominate hospitality software market

Micros SA MD Reginald Sibeko joins host Mudiwa Gavaza

26 March 2025 - 14:26
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Reginald Sibeko, MD of Micros SA. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Reginald Sibeko, MD of Micros SA. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Adapt IT’s push to expand in the hospitality software market, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Reginald Sibeko, MD of Micros SA, a unit of Adapt IT, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza.

Earlier in March, Omegro — a portfolio within the Volaris Group, which includes Adapt IT —  bought Spa Guru, an SA-based hospitality software company.

Spa Guru specialises in software for spas and salons, with tools for streamlining operations such as appointments, bookings, marketing and billing.

Spa Guru will operate under Micros SA, the hospitality unit within Adapt IT.

According to Sibeko, the acquisition gives it access to clients and expertise within the broader Omegro ecosystem, while giving Micros SA the ability to offer more software solutions and platforms to its customers. 

Sibeko also discusses the rationale for the transaction; Adapt IT’s strategy regarding hospitality; the inner workings of various software commercial models; Micros’s business structure; and opportunities for further growth.

