Reginald Sibeko, MD of Micros SA. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Adapt IT’s push to expand in the hospitality software market, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Reginald Sibeko, MD of Micros SA, a unit of Adapt IT, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza.
Earlier in March, Omegro — a portfolio within the Volaris Group, which includes Adapt IT — bought Spa Guru, an SA-based hospitality software company.
Spa Guru specialises in software for spas and salons, with tools for streamlining operations such as appointments, bookings, marketing and billing.
Spa Guru will operate under Micros SA, the hospitality unit within Adapt IT.
According to Sibeko, the acquisition gives it access to clients and expertise within the broader Omegro ecosystem, while giving Micros SA the ability to offer more software solutions and platforms to its customers.
Sibeko also discusses the rationale for the transaction; Adapt IT’s strategy regarding hospitality; the inner workings of various software commercial models;Micros’s business structure; and opportunities for further growth.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST: Micros SA’s plan to dominate hospitality software market
Micros SA MD Reginald Sibeko joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
Adapt IT’s push to expand in the hospitality software market, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Reginald Sibeko, MD of Micros SA, a unit of Adapt IT, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza.
Earlier in March, Omegro — a portfolio within the Volaris Group, which includes Adapt IT — bought Spa Guru, an SA-based hospitality software company.
Spa Guru specialises in software for spas and salons, with tools for streamlining operations such as appointments, bookings, marketing and billing.
Spa Guru will operate under Micros SA, the hospitality unit within Adapt IT.
According to Sibeko, the acquisition gives it access to clients and expertise within the broader Omegro ecosystem, while giving Micros SA the ability to offer more software solutions and platforms to its customers.
Sibeko also discusses the rationale for the transaction; Adapt IT’s strategy regarding hospitality; the inner workings of various software commercial models; Micros’s business structure; and opportunities for further growth.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | BankservAfrica’s BETI shows slowing economic activity in February
PODCAST | FNB marks nine years of nav»
PODCAST | Discovery Bank’s growth over six years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.