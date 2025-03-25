Remgro’s first-half earnings jump as contributions across portfolio improve
Improved operational performances from Rainbow Chicken, RCL Foods, Outsurance and Mediclinic boost earnings
25 March 2025 - 08:58
Remgro has reported a 38.7% rise in headline earnings at the halfway stage of the financial year, boosted by improved operational performances from the majority of the investee companies, most notably Rainbow Chicken, RCL Foods, Outsurance and Mediclinic.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended December rose to 672c, while earnings per share (EPS) were up 323.4% to 659c. Remgro declared an interim dividend of 96c...
