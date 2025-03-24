Stadio has reported a 28% rise in annual core headline earnings per share as the private higher education group saw an 8% rise in student enrolment numbers to more than 50,000 during the period. Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CEO, Chris Vorster, for a closer look at the performance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Assessing Stadio’s report card with CEO Chris Vorster
Business Day TV speaks to Chris Vorster, CEO of Stadio
Stadio has reported a 28% rise in annual core headline earnings per share as the private higher education group saw an 8% rise in student enrolment numbers to more than 50,000 during the period. Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CEO, Chris Vorster, for a closer look at the performance.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.