WATCH: Assessing Stadio’s report card with CEO Chris Vorster

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Vorster, CEO of Stadio

24 March 2025 - 16:14
Stadio has reported a 28% rise in annual core headline earnings per share as the private higher education group saw an 8% rise in student enrolment numbers to more than 50,000 during the period. Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CEO, Chris Vorster, for a closer look at the performance.

