WATCH: AdvTech and Stadio boosted by demand for private education

Business Day TV spoke with Anthony Clark from Smalltalkdaily Research

24 March 2025 - 19:38
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/pvl0707
Private education players Stadio and AdvTech have both released annual results showing robust earnings growth underpinned by strong enrolments. Business Day TV spoke to Anthony Clark from Smalltalkdaily Research for his take on both companies’ full-year reports.

