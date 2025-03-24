Rise in student numbers boosts Stadio
Group says strong financial performance and robust cash generation allow for expansion
24 March 2025 - 08:45
Stadio Holdings has reported higher full-year earnings driven by an 8% increase in student numbers with a notable increase in new contact learning students at Stadio Higher Education.
Core headline earnings increased 28% to R267m in the year to end-December, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 31.4c from 24.5c...
