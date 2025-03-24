Cybersecurity breach shaves R20m off Astral’s interim profit
The poultry producer expects to report HEPS down by as much as 60% year on year
24 March 2025 - 10:36
Poultry producer Astral Foods announced on Monday that a cybersecurity incident that put its operations on hold earlier this month would cost the group an estimated R20m in profit for the six months to end-March.
The company reassured investors that no confidential or sensitive data from customers, suppliers or stakeholders was compromised and that all business units were back to operating normally...
