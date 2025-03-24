AdvTech earnings rise as enrolments break through 100,000 mark
The group reported a 16% increase in HEPS to 202.2c for the year ended December
24 March 2025 - 10:06
Education investor AdvTech reported strong full-year earnings growth as enrolments broke through 100,000 learners for the first time.
The group reported a 16% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 202.2c for the year ended December, with enrolment growth and moderate fee increases lifting revenue 8% to R8.52bn...
