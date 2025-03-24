Anne Wojcicki, 23andMe Co-Founder & CEO. Picture: Peter Dasilva
Bengaluru — 23andMe on Sunday filed for bankruptcy in the US after struggling with the fallout of a data breach and weak demand for its ancestry testing kits that featured in Oprah Winfrey’s annual list of favourite things just eight years ago.
The biotech unicorn has seen a sharp fall in its market value since then. On Monday, its shares fell 46% to 96c after co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, who made multiple failed takeover bids, also resigned. Wojcicki will be replaced by CFO Joe Selsavage on an interim basis.
In 2021, billionaire Richard Branson’s SPAC took 23andMe public at a $3.5bn valuation. AncestryDNA, which offers similar tests, was also bought by Blackstone Group that same year, despite slowing sales for both the genetic testing companies.
A five-month-long data breach in 2023 that exposed personal data of nearly 7-million customers, dealt a major blow to 23andMe’s reputation. Late last year, it laid off 200 employees and stopped development of all therapies.
It also agreed to a $30m settlement in a lawsuit related to the breach.
Wojcicki has been pushing for a buyout since last April but has been rebuffed by 23andMe’s board. She reportedly used her contacts, including ex-husband and Google co-founder Sergey Brin, to help drive initial investments.
She intended to make another bid, Wojcicki said in a post on X on Monday, without giving details. Her last offer of 41c per share valued 23andMe at about $11m, below its current value of $50m, and a far cry from its $6bn peak in 2021.
23andMe secured a financing commitment of about $35m on Sunday and will continue to operate during the sale process. It did not say if it had other buyout offers or interest.
It listed assets and estimated liabilities between $100m and $500m.
23andMe files for bankruptcy
Genetic testing company has faced the fallout of a data breach and weak demand for its ancestry testing kits
Reuters
