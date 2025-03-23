Companies

OpenAI, Meta mull AI tie-up with India’s Reliance

Mukesh Ambani-led group has reportedly discussed hosting and running OpenAI models locally

23 March 2025 - 14:53
by Bipasha Dey and Chandni Shah
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION

OpenAI and Meta Platforms have held separate discussions with India's Reliance Industries over potential partnerships to expand their AI offerings in the country, technology news website The Information reported on Saturday.

A possibility being discussed involved a relationship between Reliance Jio and OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT, according to The Information, which cited two sources familiar with the matter.

OpenAI also discussed with employees cutting the ChatGPT subscription price to as low as several dollars instead of $20 a month, according to the report, which added that it is not clear if OpenAI has discussed the idea of price reduction with Reliance.

Reliance has discussed selling OpenAI’s models to its enterprise customers through an application programming interface or API, The Information report added, saying that the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate also discussed hosting and running OpenAI models locally, so the data of local customers can be kept within India.

In particular, Reliance has discussed running the Meta and OpenAI models in a 3GW data centre that the company is planning to build, which it has said is the largest data centre in the world, located in the city of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Meta declined to comment on The Information report. OpenAI and Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

Reliance Industries is one of the largest conglomerates in India, engaged in petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas exploration, telecommunications, retail and green energy.

Reuters

