Chinese premier urges foreign CEOs to help counter ‘rising instability’

US senator Steve Daines leads a delegation of US business leaders in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, in Beijing on Sunday. Picture: REUTER/NG HAN GUAN
Beijing — Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged countries to open up their markets to combat “rising instability and uncertainty” at a business forum in Beijing on Sunday, as China braces for further US tariff headwinds.
“In today’s increasingly fragmented world, with rising instability and uncertainty, it is more necessary for countries to open up their markets and enterprises ... to resist risks and challenges,” Li told dozens of foreign CEOs and visiting US Republican senator Steve Daines at the China Development Forum, state media reported.
Foreign CEOs including Tim Cook of Apple, Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm, Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca and Amin Nasser of Saudi Aramco are attending the China Development Forum on Sunday and Monday, and some are expected to meet President Xi Jinping on Friday, sources previously said.
Beijing is keen to attract foreign investment at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, as policymakers try to boost domestic consumption to offset fresh US tariff headwinds.
“We will focus on combining policy intensification with stimulating market forces,” Li said according to a Xinhua report, without elaborating on specific stimulus measures.
“We will implement more active and promising macroeconomic policies, further intensify countercyclical adjustments, and introduce new incremental policies when necessary.”
Li added that he hoped entrepreneurs will be “staunch defenders and promoters of globalisation... (and) resist unilateralism and protectionism”.
There were fewer American CEOs attending the summit than last year due to heightened geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, according to one source. A closed-door meeting between Li and foreign business executives will not take place for the second year in a row, according to the agenda.
Senator Daines of Montana, a strong supporter of US President Donald Trump, met with vice-premier He Lifeng in Beijing on Saturday and with Li on Sunday, in the first visit to China by a US politician since Trump took office in January.
Trump previously announced a wave of fresh “reciprocal” tariffs on April 2 targeting countries with trade barriers on US products, which could potentially include China.
The Trump administration is set to conclude a review of Beijing’s compliance with the “phase one” US-China trade deal struck in his first term by April 1.
Trump imposed 20% tariffs on Chinese exports this month, prompting China to retaliate with additional duties on American agricultural products.
In recent weeks, Chinese commerce ministry officials have met with at least a dozen executives from foreign firms including Brazilian mining giant Vale, Airbus, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Honeywell and Swire.
These meetings came as official data showed foreign direct investment last year plummeted the most since the 2008 global financial crisis.
China’s State Council unveiled an action plan to boost foreign investment last week, which promised measures such as further opening up in China’s telecommunications and healthcare sectors and smoothing cross-border data transfers.
As China concluded its annual parliamentary session this month, the government vowed to “vigorously boost” consumption in an economy facing sluggish consumer demand and a protracted property crisis.
However, analysts have said policymakers need to launch greater stimulus efforts if Beijing is caught up in a spiralling trade war with Washington this year.
Chinese premier urges foreign CEOs to help counter ‘rising instability’
As China braces for further headwinds from US tariffs, Beijing is seeking to attract more international investment
Beijing — Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged countries to open up their markets to combat “rising instability and uncertainty” at a business forum in Beijing on Sunday, as China braces for further US tariff headwinds.
“In today’s increasingly fragmented world, with rising instability and uncertainty, it is more necessary for countries to open up their markets and enterprises ... to resist risks and challenges,” Li told dozens of foreign CEOs and visiting US Republican senator Steve Daines at the China Development Forum, state media reported.
Foreign CEOs including Tim Cook of Apple, Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm, Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca and Amin Nasser of Saudi Aramco are attending the China Development Forum on Sunday and Monday, and some are expected to meet President Xi Jinping on Friday, sources previously said.
Beijing is keen to attract foreign investment at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, as policymakers try to boost domestic consumption to offset fresh US tariff headwinds.
“We will focus on combining policy intensification with stimulating market forces,” Li said according to a Xinhua report, without elaborating on specific stimulus measures.
“We will implement more active and promising macroeconomic policies, further intensify countercyclical adjustments, and introduce new incremental policies when necessary.”
BERNARD DROTSCHIE: China weathers tariffs storm, banks on stimulation
Li added that he hoped entrepreneurs will be “staunch defenders and promoters of globalisation... (and) resist unilateralism and protectionism”.
There were fewer American CEOs attending the summit than last year due to heightened geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, according to one source. A closed-door meeting between Li and foreign business executives will not take place for the second year in a row, according to the agenda.
Senator Daines of Montana, a strong supporter of US President Donald Trump, met with vice-premier He Lifeng in Beijing on Saturday and with Li on Sunday, in the first visit to China by a US politician since Trump took office in January.
Trump previously announced a wave of fresh “reciprocal” tariffs on April 2 targeting countries with trade barriers on US products, which could potentially include China.
The Trump administration is set to conclude a review of Beijing’s compliance with the “phase one” US-China trade deal struck in his first term by April 1.
Trump imposed 20% tariffs on Chinese exports this month, prompting China to retaliate with additional duties on American agricultural products.
In recent weeks, Chinese commerce ministry officials have met with at least a dozen executives from foreign firms including Brazilian mining giant Vale, Airbus, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Honeywell and Swire.
These meetings came as official data showed foreign direct investment last year plummeted the most since the 2008 global financial crisis.
China’s State Council unveiled an action plan to boost foreign investment last week, which promised measures such as further opening up in China’s telecommunications and healthcare sectors and smoothing cross-border data transfers.
As China concluded its annual parliamentary session this month, the government vowed to “vigorously boost” consumption in an economy facing sluggish consumer demand and a protracted property crisis.
However, analysts have said policymakers need to launch greater stimulus efforts if Beijing is caught up in a spiralling trade war with Washington this year.
Reuters
China doubles down on trade-ins to boost sluggish consumption
Deflation rises as Chinese consumers turn to discount stores
China’s Li pledges to raise fiscal stimulus and fend off tariff pressure
China ‘won’t be bullied’: Beijing slaps retaliatory levies on US agriculture goods
Beijing launches limited response to Trump’s 10% tariff on all Chinese imports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
China doubles down on trade-ins to boost sluggish consumption
Xi rejects EU request to attend summit, FT reports
Tariffs will shred Canadian, Mexican and US growth, warns OECD
US clothing too pricey to make in the country
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.