Jolandé Duvenage. FNB’s head of nav». Picture: SUPPLIED
The growth of FNB’s digital financial planning tools over the past nine years is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
This week the bank said its nav» Money tool had achieved 5-million users since its launch nine years ago. Of that total 1-million had joined in the past 12 months, “underscoring the growing demand for FNB’s innovative digital financial solutions”.
Jolandé Duvenage, FNB’s chief imagineer (CEO) for nav», joins host Mudiwa Gavaza to outline the inception, growth and development of the nav» platform.
She says it started out as a means for customers to manage home and car finance, with more features added gradually. Duvenage also explains her unusual title at FNB and the collaboration with various parts of the bank to make the financial planning platform work.
Duvenage is one of the original team members that helped to launch FNB’s seminal eBucks rewards programme. She was appointed CEO of eBucks in 2010 and ran the unit until former FNB boss Jacques Celliers tasked her with forming and growing the digital financial planning unit.
Duvenage highlights the growth of the platform; customer trends and usage; the rationale for services offered; the role of technology in democratising financial advice; and the growing use of AI in personal finance.
Overall, FNB’s digitally active customers grew 4.2% to 7.4-million by December, from 7.1-million a year earlier.
PODCAST | FNB marks nine years of nav»
Jolandé Duvenage, FNB's chief imagineer for nav», joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
