Companies

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | FNB marks nine years of nav»

Jolandé Duvenage, FNB’s chief imagineer for nav», joins host Mudiwa Gavaza

19 March 2025 - 15:32
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Jolandé Duvenage. FNB’s head of nav». Picture: SUPPLIED
Jolandé Duvenage. FNB’s head of nav». Picture: SUPPLIED

The growth of FNB’s digital financial planning tools over the past nine years is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

This week the bank said its nav» Money tool had achieved 5-million users since its launch nine years ago. Of that total 1-million had joined in the past 12 months, “underscoring the growing demand for FNB’s innovative digital financial solutions”.

Jolandé Duvenage, FNB’s chief imagineer (CEO) for nav», joins host Mudiwa Gavaza to outline the inception, growth and development of the nav» platform. 

She says it started out as a means for customers to manage home and car finance, with more features added gradually. Duvenage also explains her unusual title at FNB and the collaboration with various parts of the bank to make the financial planning platform work. 

Duvenage is one of the original team members that helped to launch FNB’s seminal eBucks rewards programme. She was appointed CEO of eBucks in 2010 and ran the unit until former FNB boss Jacques Celliers tasked her with forming and growing the digital financial planning unit.

Duvenage highlights the growth of the platform; customer trends and usage; the rationale for services offered; the role of technology in democratising financial advice; and the growing use of AI in personal finance.

Overall, FNB’s digitally active customers grew 4.2% to 7.4-million by December, from 7.1-million a year earlier.

Join the discussion: 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Discovery Bank’s growth over six years

Business Day Spotlight speaks to by Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | The reality of AI investment in Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Arun Varughese, head of Rand Merchant Bank’s telecommunications, media and technology advisory practice
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST | The case for AI in theatre

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louise Coetzer, founding artistic director of Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Patrice Motsepe’s investment firm ditches JSE ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Two-year customer deals offer ‘good value’, DStv ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Standard Bank’s ‘heavy blow’ benefits Absa
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Iain Williamson bows out after ‘big fix-up job’ ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Reserve Bank puts freeze on Ainsley trading ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.