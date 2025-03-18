Remgro flags higher first-half profit
The company says improved performance across its portfolio, lower finance costs and the absence of corporate action improved performance
18 March 2025 - 09:38
Remgro flagged as much as a 43% jump in half-year profit on Tuesday, citing improved performance across its portfolio, lower finance costs and the absence of corporate action.
The conglomerate, whose interests range from private healthcare to financial services and consumer foods to internet infrastructure, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) were likely to come in a range of 645c-694c in the six months to end-December compared to the restated 485c a year earlier...
