Tesla offers free assisted driving service in China

Limited time trial is available to users whose cars are equipped with compatible hardware and software

17 March 2025 - 15:27
by Zhang Yan, Shi Bu and Yukun Zhang
Picture: MIKE BLAKE
Beijing — Tesla is launching a free trial of its full self-driving (FSD) service in China from March 17 to April 16, the company said on its Chinese website.

The limited-time trial is available to Chinese users whose cars are equipped with compatible assisted-driving hardware and software, as well as the newest version of navigation maps, Tesla said in its statement to users.

FSD is a suite of driving-assistance technologies developed with generative AI to cope with more complicated traffic conditions.

Tesla is aiming for a full rollout of FSD this year and is working with Chinese tech giant Baidu to improve the performance of the system, Reuters previously reported.

Tesla has offered such trials in the US, where its FSD system does not require navigation maps to be accurate or up-to-date as local training of the AI helps the technology drive better.

But in China, Tesla has been unable to train the system with data from its 2-million EVs because of the country’s data laws.

Is Tesla’s stock-defying performance over?

Investors have long bet on Elon Musk’s visions of the company’s tomorrow rather than its profits today
1 week ago

Musk activists target Tesla to protest Doge cuts

Grassroots movement protests billionaire’s role in sweeping cutbacks to federal workforce at behest of President Donald Trump
1 week ago

Tesla’s China-made EV sales fall as rivals roll out cheaper models

Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y cars dropped 49.2% in February from a year earlier to 30,688
1 week ago

Tesla’s autopilot software update in China fails to impress car owners

Some said the update did not achieve the results Tesla has advertised for years and that Chinese carmakers are offering similar features cheaper or ...
2 weeks ago

EV maker Nikola files for bankruptcy protection

Firm joins list of EV start-ups that have failed as funding dried up due to high interest rates and wilting demand
3 weeks ago
