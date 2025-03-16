People walk in front of a screen displaying stock prices outside the Exchange Square in Hong Kong, China. Picture: REUTERS/LAM YIK
Shanghai — China’s securities watchdog will step up monitoring fake information in the stock market and work with the police and cyberspace regulators to crack down on those who disseminate false news, which is being made easier by AI, official media reported on Saturday.
Regulators will “hit early, hit hard, and hit at the heart” of the issue, the Securities Times said.
AI has become a new tool for creating and spreading misleading information to con investors or manipulate stocks, luring investors with the prospect of getting rich quickly, the Shanghai Securities News said in a separate article.
The rise of Chinese AI company DeepSeek has driven retail investors and fund managers to embrace AI to help them evaluate companies and invest, but their adoption of the technology also raises risks they will become vulnerable to fake news created by AI.
The Securities Times said the China Securities Regulatory Commission would be more proactive in dispelling stock market rumours by issuing clarifications and would strengthen investor education and guidance to “enhance investors’ ability to spot” fake information.
The reports by the Securities Times and the Shanghai Securities News coincide with the March 15 annual World Consumer Rights Day, which has become a major television and social media event in China to promote consumer protection.
China to crack down on stock market fake news
Securities watchdog will step up monitoring as AI spurs disinformation, says state media
Reuters
