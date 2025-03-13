AdvTech flags higher earnings as new campuses pay off
The education investor expects HEPS to rise by between 13% and 18% for the year to end-December
13 March 2025 - 10:18
After bolstering its portfolio in SA and Ethiopia last year, education investor AdvTech expects to report an uptick in headline earnings for the year ended December.
The group said in a trading statement on Thursday it expects headline earnings to be between 196.8c-205.8c per share, meaning a year on year increase of 13%-18%...
