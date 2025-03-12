Companies

PODCAST | The case for AI in theatre

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louise Coetzer, founding artistic director of Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre

12 March 2025 - 13:53
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Louise Coetzer, founding artistic director of Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre. Picture: SUPPLIED
The use of artificial intelligence in theatre production is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louise Coetzer, the founding artistic director of Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre.

Coetzer outlines the use of AI in theatre. Her company is currently showing autoplay, “Africa’s first AI-generated opera.”

While creative industries have had a tenuous relationship with AI, given the threat it poses for many roles such as writing, ideas generation, visual and audio, Coetzer and her team have decided to rather embrace the tech for their work. 

She says AI has been use in the writing and conceptualising aspects of coming up with the production. During live performances, some elements are generated in real time. 

Because of this, Coetzer says autoplay is set apart by its fluidity. No two performances will be the same. 

“Generative AI processes create unique musical compositions in real time, while audience interaction influences the evolving narrative, culminating in an experience that is both unpredictable and deeply personal,” she explains. 

Originally, autoplay premiered in September 2024.  

Through the discussion, Coetzer highlights: how AI is being used by creatives in theatre; whether the tech is a threat to the sector; the business of theatre; and use of social media to draw in bigger theatre audiences.

“As AI becomes an integral part of our professional and personal lives, autoplay asks vital questions: Who is truly in control? How do we distinguish between influence and autonomy? The performance doesn’t just present these questions — it invites the audience to participate in finding the answers,” says Coetzer.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

