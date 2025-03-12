Louise Coetzer, founding artistic director of Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre. Picture: SUPPLIED
The use of artificial intelligence in theatre production is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louise Coetzer, the founding artistic director of Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre.
Coetzer outlines the use of AI in theatre. Her company is currently showing autoplay, “Africa’s first AI-generated opera.”
While creative industries have had a tenuous relationship with AI, given the threat it poses for many roles such as writing, ideas generation, visual and audio, Coetzer and her team have decided to rather embrace the tech for their work.
She says AI has been use in the writing and conceptualising aspects of coming up with the production. During live performances, some elements are generated in real time.
Because of this, Coetzer says autoplay is set apart by its fluidity. No two performances will be the same.
“Generative AI processes create unique musical compositions in real time, while audience interaction influences the evolving narrative, culminating in an experience that is both unpredictable and deeply personal,” she explains.
Originally, autoplay premiered in September 2024.
Through the discussion, Coetzer highlights: how AI is being used by creatives in theatre; whether the tech is a threat to the sector; the business of theatre; and use of social media to draw in bigger theatre audiences.
“As AI becomes an integral part of our professional and personal lives, autoplay asks vital questions: Who is truly in control? How do we distinguish between influence and autonomy? The performance doesn’t just present these questions — it invites the audience to participate in finding the answers,” says Coetzer.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | The case for AI in theatre
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louise Coetzer, founding artistic director of Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre
The use of artificial intelligence in theatre production is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louise Coetzer, the founding artistic director of Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre.
Coetzer outlines the use of AI in theatre. Her company is currently showing autoplay, “Africa’s first AI-generated opera.”
While creative industries have had a tenuous relationship with AI, given the threat it poses for many roles such as writing, ideas generation, visual and audio, Coetzer and her team have decided to rather embrace the tech for their work.
She says AI has been use in the writing and conceptualising aspects of coming up with the production. During live performances, some elements are generated in real time.
Because of this, Coetzer says autoplay is set apart by its fluidity. No two performances will be the same.
“Generative AI processes create unique musical compositions in real time, while audience interaction influences the evolving narrative, culminating in an experience that is both unpredictable and deeply personal,” she explains.
Originally, autoplay premiered in September 2024.
Through the discussion, Coetzer highlights: how AI is being used by creatives in theatre; whether the tech is a threat to the sector; the business of theatre; and use of social media to draw in bigger theatre audiences.
“As AI becomes an integral part of our professional and personal lives, autoplay asks vital questions: Who is truly in control? How do we distinguish between influence and autonomy? The performance doesn’t just present these questions — it invites the audience to participate in finding the answers,” says Coetzer.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | SA’s growing place in Apple’s universe
PODCAST | The case for stablecoin use in cross-border payments
PODCAST | The connected brand: advertising in 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.