WATCH: Mpact CEO Bruce Strong talks strategy in challenging environment

Business Day TV speaks to Bruce Strong, CEO of Mpact

10 March 2025 - 20:49
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mpact has posted a 30% drop in annual headline earnings per share, as the packaging and recycling company battled a weak economy and difficult trading environment. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Group CEO Bruce Strong.

