Heathrow mulls shorter runway to reduce costs

Spokesperson says the airport had been looking at how to deliver the privately funded expansion project

09 March 2025 - 14:15
by Reuters
A passenger plane flies over horses feeding as it makes its landing approach to Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain. File photo: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Britain’s Heathrow Airport is weighing changes to its previous expansion blueprint in a bid to cut costs and has been evaluating options such as building a shorter third runway, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said that the airport had been looking at plans on how to deliver the privately funded expansion project and would present them to the British government in the summer.

The airport, Europe’s busiest, is considering all options before making a final decision, the newspaper said. One option being explored is an expansion to the northwest, with a shorter third runway to avoid diverting London's M25 motorway through a tunnel, according to the newspaper.

Last month, Heathrow Airport CEO Thomas Woldbye said a proposal for a third runway would be submitted this summer. His comments came shortly after the government threw its weight behind the project, citing its potential to boost trade and economic growth.

Woldbye said a third runway could be operational by 2035.

The airport’s two runways are full and it can only add passengers when airlines fly larger planes. European competitors Paris and Amsterdam have four and six runways, respectively.

RACHEL REEVES: How the UK is invested in SA’s growth

In an uncertain world we need strong economies and solid partnerships to serve our people
Opinion
1 week ago

Cape Town International Airport is a soaring success

A public-private partnership launched 10 years ago has borne fruit by connecting many world airlines to the city
Features
1 week ago

Virgin's love affair with Mother City deepens

Virgin Atlantic plans to deepen its business in South Africa with talk of year-round flights between the UK and Cape Town.
Business
2 months ago
