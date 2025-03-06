Pepco expects Poundland deal in the bag ‘by September’

London — European discounter Pepco Group said on Thursday it had received interest from potential buyers of its struggling Poundland business in Britain.
“There are definitely interested parties for this business,” CEO Stephan Borchert said after Pepco said it was evaluating all strategic options to separate Poundland from the Warsaw-listed group, including a potential sale.
He declined to comment on the type of interest, what stage talks had reached or what Poundland was worth, but said he was confident its future would be decided by September this year.
Shares in Pepco were up 7.2%.
The majority of Pepco Group shares are indirectly owned by Steinhoff International, but it is managed independently through its devolved leadership team, its website says.
Ahead of its Capital Markets Day, the group, which also owns the Pepco and Dealz brands, said though Poundland had turnover of more than €2bn last year, it was operating in an “increasingly challenging” UK retail landscape “that is only intensifying”.
It said higher employer taxes announced in the Labour government’s October budget would add further pressure to Poundland’s cost base.
Pepco said in December it was considering options for the Poundland after it booked a €775m impairment charge.
The group said it would focus on the Pepco brand “as the single future format and engine driver of group earnings”. It will also consider the separation of the well-performing Dealz Poland business over the medium term and the future of its 63-store Pepco Germany business.
The group said it was moving away from fast-moving consumer goods to focus on Pepco’s higher-margin clothing and general merchandise business and “white space” opportunities in Central, Eastern and Western Europe. It sees scope for a further 1,800 stores in Central and Eastern Europe.
Borchert will assume responsibility for running Pepco, while Barry Williams has been made the permanent MD of Poundland.
Group like-for-like sales were up 1.5% in the eight weeks to March 2, with growth at Pepco and Dealz offset by negative like-for-like sales at Poundland.
It forecast profitable growth in its 2024/25 year, though it said Poundland’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation would dip to €50m-€70m from €153m in 2023/24.
The board has authorised a share buyback capability of up to €200m.
Reuters
