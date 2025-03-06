Grindrod earnings affected by border disruptions and heavy rains
The focus on rail expansion is expected to drive future growth, with plans to acquire new and modern rolling stock
06 March 2025 - 11:07
Grindrod has reported a fall in full-year headline earnings due to non-core business losses marked by border disruptions and severe weather events.
The company’s core operations, which include port and terminals, logistics and group activities, delivered a resilient performance, with core headline earnings reaching R1bn, Grindrod said on Thursday. However, the group’s overall headline earnings dropped to R311.9m from R1bn in the previous period...
