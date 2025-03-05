Stadio expects higher earnings without saying why
HEPS are expected to reflect an increase of up to 33.1% on the previous year’s figure
05 March 2025 - 11:05
Private higher education provider Stadio Holdings expects to report higher earnings for the year ended December.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be between 30.2c and 32.6c, a 23.3%-33.1% increase from the previous year. The company did not indicate the reasons for the expected rise in its trading statement on Wednesday...
