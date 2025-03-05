Curro blames economic pressure for stagnant student enrolment
The private school group reported headline earnings per share up 13% year on year
05 March 2025 - 10:44
JSE-listed private school group Curro has delivered higher first-half earnings despite the start of 2025 being characterised by persistent economic constraints on SA households.
It said on Wednesday that interest rate cuts and lower inflation were doing little to offset the pressure on consumers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.