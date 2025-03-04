Companies

BlackRock group to buy Panama ports unit after Trump pressure

CK Hutchison, not financially tied to the Chinese government but under its oversight, is selling its controlling stake

04 March 2025 - 20:24
by Sneha Kumar and John Biju
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sale will give the consortium control of an 80% interest in Hutchison Ports for an equity value of $14.21bn. Picture: REUTERS/Enea Lebrun
Sale will give the consortium control of an 80% interest in Hutchison Ports for an equity value of $14.21bn. Picture: REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

Bengaluru — Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison is selling its controlling stake in a unit that operates Panama ports to a group including BlackRock, it said on Tuesday as the Trump administration piles on pressure to curb Chinese influence in the region.

The sale of licences will result in the consortium gaining 90% stake in Panama Ports Company, the operator of Balboa and Cristobal ports in the South American country.

CK Hutchison has been operating the ports at the canal’s Pacific and Atlantic entrances for more than two decades. Though it is not financially tied to the Chinese government, Hong Kong firms are subject to state oversight.

The canal, the world’s second-busiest interoceanic waterway, is key to global trade flows and critical for US trade as two-thirds of goods passing through the channel are going into or out of the North American country.

The sale of Panama ports licences held by the unit of billionaire Li Ka-shing’s conglomerate to a consortium that includes BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners and Terminal Investment will give it control of an 80% interest in Hutchison Ports for an equity value of $14.21bn.

It will get control of 43 ports comprising 199 berths in 23 countries while delivering cash proceeds in excess of $19bn for the Hong Kong-based consortium.

The sale does not involve any interest in Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, which operates ports in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, as well as South China, or any other ports in Mainland China, CK Hutchison said.

The consortium had agreed that negotiations will be on an exclusive basis for a period of 145 days, the company said.

Reuters

China ‘won’t be bullied’: Beijing slaps retaliatory levies on US agriculture goods

Beijing still hopes for truce with Trump team, analysts say, adding that China had never succumbed to coercion
World
3 hours ago

US allies rattled as Trump erects wall of tariffs

American president hits Mexico and Canada with 25% levies, puts an additional 20% tariff on China’s goods
World
7 hours ago

Europe’s defence firms need orders to fill capacity gap, Thales says

EU leaders agree to step up military spending as Trump pauses aid to Ukraine
Companies
5 hours ago

Trump tariffs will hurt Agoa, Africa’s trade chief warns

AfCFTA secretary-general Wamkele Mene says the US is likely to repeal Agoa, which is up for renewal in September 2025
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PIC joins UK investor in turning up heat on ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Goldman Sachs going for growth in SA
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Barloworld delays report on potential breach of ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Fight for control of Legacy Hotels drags on in ...
Companies / Property
5.
JSE raises dividend on strong performance
Companies

Related Articles

Trade war worries weigh as Nasdaq falls into correction territory

Markets

US allies rattled as Trump erects wall of tariffs

World

‘Be serious’, says Panama president on Trump ‘invasion’ query

World / Americas

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Global trade is all at sea

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.