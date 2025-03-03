Obakeng Moepya and Dario Fanucchi, co-founders of Isazi. Picture: SUPPLIED
The state of artificial intelligence in early 2025 is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Isazi: Dario Fanucchi, chief technology officer, and Obakeng Moepya, COO.
Isazi is a South African AI and data science company, founded in 2012, by Ashley Anthony, Fanucchi and Moepya.
The word Isazi means “bearer of knowledge” or “scientist” in Zulu.
Fanucchi says the firm helps to optimise businesses using AI, machine learning and advanced algorithms, with specific focus on solving complex business challenges.
Moepya outlines how the business has evolved over time, from being a consultancy to having its own technology platforms that are used by clients.
The company has completed more than 200 projects, the team outlining some of these and customers that have included the police, telecom operators and airlines.
Much of the discussion is spent tracking the evolution of AI.
Chinese technology company DeepSeek disrupted the AI industry in late January with a language model that was created and trained at a fraction of the cost of ChatGPT, while performing just as well.
AI investment has grown exponentially in recent years, driven by the rapid adoption and popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT since it was launched in November 2022.
Technology companies have since sought to capitalise on the trend through AI-backed services or software platforms, while others benefiting from growing hardware demand to power such systems.
Topics of discussion include: Isazi’s business model; the evolution of AI, machine learning and data science; projects that the company has worked on; DeepSeek vs ChatGPT; and growth of the local start-up.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | SA firm using AI to solve complex business problem
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Isazi
