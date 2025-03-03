JSE raises dividend after achieving strong performance
CEO Leila Fourie says the company’s strategic focus on diversification and operational efficiency are the key drivers of its performance
03 March 2025 - 13:38
Africa’s largest stock exchange operator, the JSE, has reported a strong increase in net profit after tax for the year to end-December, driven by revenue growth across most of its asset classes.
The company announced a 10.4% rise in after-tax profit to R918m, supported by diversified revenue streams, disciplined cost management and sustained positive market sentiment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.