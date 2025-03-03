Bulk commodities and renewable energy product sales weigh on Bidvest’s first-half
An unexpectedly weak performance from Adcock Ingram also affected earnings
03 March 2025 - 10:28
Headwinds in bulk commodity movements and renewable energy product sales, and an unexpected weak performance from Adcock Ingram, weighed on Bidvest’s first half.
Revenue for the six months ended December grew 5.7% to R64.5bn, driven by continued demand for everyday essential products and services, as well as new business growth, additional tank capacity, and bolt-on acquisitions...
