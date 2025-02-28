Medium-sized SA businesses must invest in decarbonisation and climate resilience
Many local companies are not adequately prepared to mitigate the risks of climate change, Nedbank Commercial Banking survey finds
There’s no doubt that the impact of climate change is being felt across the globe, from frequent and unusually severe weather, such as prolonged droughts, to increased ocean warming, which is affecting agriculture and threatening food security in countries such as SA. Broadly put, the impacts are being felt by everyone, at the individual, household and business level.
The ability to prepare for and mitigate against the effects of climate change becomes crucial for businesses to minimise the disruptions that may be experienced owing to unusual weather patterns. A comprehensive climate resilience strategy is therefore critical to protect businesses.
It is against this background that Nedbank Commercial Banking carried out a recent survey of a small sample of its clients’ awareness of climate resilience and decarbonisation, which revealed a mixed picture of varying levels of awareness of their climate impact and the impact climate change may be having on their operations.
On the one hand, the survey showed that the companies had a fairly robust understanding of the transition process required and the resources that should be allocated to manage it effectively. At the other end of the scale, smaller companies either had not considered climate resilience or decarbonisation initiatives yet due to the impact of the sluggish South African economy on operations and income statements, or were not able to justify the cost of transitioning at that stage.
The survey covered companies in segments such as mining, iron and steel, coal, real estate and agriculture, and with annual turnovers of R30m to R2.5bn.
Doing climate risk assessments helps determine where investment in transition and decarbonisation plans for business survival and continuity is crucial
It is clear that some companies have yet to appreciate the importance of doing climate risk assessments at all to identify the impact of climate change on their suppliers, the business’s operations and their customers. Identifying the risks to the business is a big step towards climate resilience and helps determine where investment in transition and decarbonisation plans for business survival and continuity is crucial.
For example, investing in renewable energy to mitigate the impact of rising costs of energy is now a critical business survival strategy — this ensures reliable energy supply to the business and reduces reliance on fossil fuels. The same applies to water security, owing to the changing weather patterns characterised by droughts, floods and water shortages.
There are varying levels of awareness among Nedbank Commercial Banking’s medium-to-large clients regarding their climate change impact, with JSE-listed clients having a more robust understanding of the transition process required and having allocated more resources to manage it effectively.
This may be due to the JSE requirements, accounting standards and ESG reporting obligations on listed companies. Medium to large clients in the fossil fuel and heavy-manufacturing sectors are notably more advanced in managing their carbon footprint when compared with companies in other sectors such as agriculture, due to these industries requiring compliance with rules regarding and accurate reporting of carbon emissions.
However, only a very limited number of clients have formal transition plans, while a larger percentage have committed to some form of positive climate action. There are clients who demonstrated very little desire to have an engagement on decarbonisation, either now or in the future.
However, they changed their minds when advised of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism that Europe is introducing to restrict “carbon-heavy” imports with penalties. Similarly, many large corporates are now restricting the procurement of goods from high-carbon emitters who may be reliant mainly on carbon-heavy energy from Eskom as these large corporates need to report their scope 1, 2 and 3 levels of carbon emissions and prefer purchasing goods from greener suppliers.
Nedbank Commercial Banking urges its clients to seriously consider the impact of climate change on their business operations, suppliers and customers
Despite SA’s lack of regulation to proactively drive private sector decarbonisation, companies will face increased pressure to decarbonise, and this will be driven mainly by carbon border adjustments, investors, suppliers, service providers, and pressure from clients. Nedbank expects this pressure to increase and motivates clients to proactively mitigate their climate impact. Energy issues are now the largest driver of positive climate action.
Nedbank Commercial Banking urges its clients to seriously consider the impact of climate change on their business operations, suppliers and customers — they should determine how to mitigate the impact and survive into the future. Nedbank has available funding options for climate resilience and decarbonisation to ensure business growth and sustainability.
Nedbank Commercial Banking is engaging with clients to assist with their transition with, for example, financing for renewable energy and water solutions to mitigate the impact of the cost of load-shedding and water shortages on their operations with the long-term objective of running a sustainable business.
This article was sponsored by Nedbank Commercial Banking.