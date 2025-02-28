Medium-sized SA businesses must invest in decarbonisation and climate resilience

It is clear that some companies have yet to appreciate the importance of doing climate risk assessments at all to identify the impact of climate change on their suppliers, the business’s operations and their customers. Identifying the risks to the business is a big step towards climate resilience and helps determine where investment in transition and decarbonisation plans for business survival and continuity is crucial.

For example, investing in renewable energy to mitigate the impact of rising costs of energy is now a critical business survival strategy — this ensures reliable energy supply to the business and reduces reliance on fossil fuels. The same applies to water security, owing to the changing weather patterns characterised by droughts, floods and water shortages.

There are varying levels of awareness among Nedbank Commercial Banking’s medium-to-large clients regarding their climate change impact, with JSE-listed clients having a more robust understanding of the transition process required and having allocated more resources to manage it effectively.

This may be due to the JSE requirements, accounting standards and ESG reporting obligations on listed companies. Medium to large clients in the fossil fuel and heavy-manufacturing sectors are notably more advanced in managing their carbon footprint when compared with companies in other sectors such as agriculture, due to these industries requiring compliance with rules regarding and accurate reporting of carbon emissions.

However, only a very limited number of clients have formal transition plans, while a larger percentage have committed to some form of positive climate action. There are clients who demonstrated very little desire to have an engagement on decarbonisation, either now or in the future.

However, they changed their minds when advised of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism that Europe is introducing to restrict “carbon-heavy” imports with penalties. Similarly, many large corporates are now restricting the procurement of goods from high-carbon emitters who may be reliant mainly on carbon-heavy energy from Eskom as these large corporates need to report their scope 1, 2 and 3 levels of carbon emissions and prefer purchasing goods from greener suppliers.