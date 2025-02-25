Curro expects higher full-year earnings
The private school group says that consumer spend remains constrained and enrolment has not benefited from moderating inflation
25 February 2025 - 10:47
Private school group Curro Holdings expects to report higher full-year earnings after a “credible operating performance with strong cash flow during the 2024 financial year”.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December were expected to be between 9.3% and 17.5% higher at 80c-86c, it said in a trading update on Tuesday...
