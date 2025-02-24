Sasol reports lower earnings due to tough economic environment
A 5% decrease in sales volumes resulted from lower production and market demand
24 February 2025 - 09:49
Energy and chemicals company Sasol has reported lower earnings at the halfway stage of the financial year, in a challenging macroeconomic and operating environment.
The company’s revenue for the six months ended December fell 10% to R122.1bn, mainly due to a 13% decline in the average rand per barrel Brent crude oil price and a significant decline in refining margins and fuel price differentials...
