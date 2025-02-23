Harmony worker dies in accident at mine
Death occurred after earth tremor led to ground fall at Mponeng mine
23 February 2025 - 15:03
Harmony said a worker died at one of its mines when an earth tremor led to a fall of ground.
The incident occurred on Thursday at the Mponeng mine near Carletonville, southwest of Johannesburg, the group said in a statement on Friday...
