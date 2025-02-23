Altvest Capital buys bitcoin as strategic treasury asset
Company believes cryptocurrency offers growth potential and is a hedge against macroeconomic risks
23 February 2025 - 16:41
JSE-listed investment company Altvest Capital has bought its first bitcoin, making it the first publicly listed company in Africa to adopt the cryptocurrency as a strategic treasury asset.
The company acquired 1.00464 bitcoin for about R1.81m through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Altvest Bitcoin Strategies...
